National Jute Day today

The National Jute Day-2017 is being observed throughout the country amid enthusiasm with a view to making jute goods popular among the people.

The slogan of the day is “Golden fiber, Golden Country, Jute goods of Bangladesh.”

To observe the Day, a 36-members national committee has been formed with Minister Imaj Uddin Pramanik as its President. Additional Secretary of the Textile and Jute Ministry has been made Member Secretary of the committee.

Marking the day President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hoped that the National Jute Day being observed for the first time in the country would help accelerate prosperity of the jute sector.

The labour-intensive jute sector is contributing inclusively to the socio-economic development of the country, they said in separate messages on the eve of the day.