A housewife has been electrocuted in Gabtali Namapara area of the capital’s Darussalam Thana on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hasina Begum (26), wife of Monir Hossain.Hasina Begum was electrocuted when she came in touch with a live electric wire as soon as she opened the door around 7.00am at the house no. 132.

She was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where on duty doctor declared her dead.