A worker was killed and four others were injured as a crane of an under-construction bridge over the Lebukhali River collapsed on Monday morning.

The incident happened around 11.00am.

The deceased was identified as Sohel, who hailed from Manikganj district.

Officer-in-Charge of Dumki Police Station Dibakar Chandra Das confirmed the matter.

The injured have been admitted to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barisal.