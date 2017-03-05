Demolition final for BGMEA building

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has scrapped a review petition filed by Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) against the apex court order for demolishing the BGMEA building at Karwan Bazar in city.

A three-member Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha turned down the review petition on Sunday morning.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam stood for the state while Advocate M Kamrul Haque Siddique for BGMEA.

With the order, there is no option left for country’s apex body of the garments manufacturers to save the illegal structure.

BGMEA filed the review petition on 8 December last year after the Supreme Court, in its full verdict released on November 8, ordered authorities to bring down illegal BGMEA building in Hatirjheel area immediately at its own cost.

While passing the order, a four-member bench of the Appellate Division asked the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) to knock down the illegal building in 90 days if BGMEA does not take any step to demolish it.

Earlier in April 2011, the High Court ordered the authorities to demolish the building in the Begunbari-Hatirjheel canal within three months, saying it was built on a land acquired through forgery and earth-filled the water body illegally. Later, the SC stayed the HC order following a petition filed by the BGMEA.