A local Awami League (AL) leader was shot to death at the district’s sadar upazila on Saturday late night.

The deceased was identified as Abul Hashem, president of ward no. 4 of Andarchar union Awami League.

Anowar Hossain, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sudharam Model Police Station, confirmed the news.

He said miscreants shot Abul Hashem to death while he was returning home from Bangla Bazar on Saturday midnight.