Boro Mizan on 3-day remand

A Dhaka court has placed Mizanur Rahman alias Boro Mizan, the chief of arms and explosive suppliers to Neo JMB, on a three-day remand in a case filed under Anti-Terrorism Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas passed the order after hearing on a seven-day remand plea on Sunday.

He was arrested from a flat of the capital’s Banani rail crossing area on Tuesday night.

Earlier, police said grenades and pistols used in Holey Artisan terror attack in the capital’s Gulshan were supplied by Boro Mizan.