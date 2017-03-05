Walton Central Zone in bowling against South Zone

Sport Desk: Walton Central Zone are in bowling against Prime Bank South Zone in the six and final round of the fifth season of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL), the country’s franchise based first class cricket tournament.

Prime Bank South Zone won toss and chose to bat first. The match began at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothisthan Ground-3, in Savar on Sunday morning.

Walton, the defending champions of the tournament, already ruled out of the race of title as they lost three of the previous five matches. They have only one match win and a draw which left them in the bottom of the point table.

Walton Central Zone Team

Saif Hasan, Marshal Ayub, Taiabur Parvez, Shuvagata Hom, Tanvir Haider, Mosharraf Hossain (Captain), Sharif, Nurul Hasan (wicketkeeper), Abu Haydar, Shadman Islam, Rony Talukdar.

Prime Bank South Zone

Imrul Kayes, Fazle Rabbi, Shahriar Nafees, Tushar Imran, Md. Mithun (Wicketkeeper), Al-Amin (Jr), Ziaur Rahman, Shohag Gazi, Abdur Razzak (Captain), Alamin Hossain, Nazmul Apu

