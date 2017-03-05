Anamul Haque flies to Lahore to play PSL final

Bangladesh cricketer Anamul Haque Bijoy has flown to Lahore to play the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) there.

Bijoy left Dhaka to Lahore on a Pakistan Airlines at 1:30 pm.

The 24-year old opener will play for Quetta Gladiators against Peshawar Zalmi in the final to be held at Gaddafi Stadium Sunday.

Bijoy is the first Bangladeshi cricketer to play in Pakistan soil after 2009 when terrorists attacked on Sri Lanka team bus. Six members of the Sri Lanka national cricket team were injured in the attack. Six Pakistani policemen and two civilians were also killed.

Quetta Gladiators offered Bijoy to play for them after their overseas players pull out of the final for security concerns. According to reports, Quetta offered one-off payments, ranging from USD 10,000 to 50,000, to foreign players should they agree to play in Lahore.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) let Bijoy go to Pakistan on his own.

To safeguard the PSL final, over 10,000 security personnel have been deployed, including Punjab police, and Pakistan’s paramilitary force – Rangers.