Why Sushmita still single?

Entertainment Desk: Actress Sushmita Sen, 41, has explained in an Instagram post why she’s still single (not that we think she needed to).

The former Miss Universe is clearly asked about her relationship status, or lack of it, a lot and posted a note on her Instagram account in which she reveals that she hasn’t yet met ‘the sire who loves to play with fire’ – as she put it – and that she is ‘secure’ in her life choices.

“Why still single, they ask? Why not, I answer,” Ms Sen wrote in a post liberally sprinkled with emoticons, “I am secure in my choice and in being so, I can respect and appreciate another’s choice… whatever that may be. After all, ‘singles or doubles, we play to win.’ As for me, let’s just say ‘I am yet to meet that sire who loves to play with fire.”

Sushmita Sen has dated director Vikram Bhatt and actor Randeep Hooda. She parents two adopted daughters- Renee is 16 and Alisah is 8.

Ms Sen recently served as a judge at the Miss Universe pageant in the Philippines, the same place she won the title over two decades ago in 1994.

After completing her year-long tenure as Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen made her film debut in 1996’s Dastak, directed by Mahesh Bhatt. She starred in films like Biwi No 1 – for which she won the Best Supporting Actress Filmfare Award – Sirf Tum, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya?, Main Hoon Na and Filhaal.

Sushmita Sen’s last notable film was the 2015 Bengali movie Nirbaak.

