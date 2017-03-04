Sheikh Hasina flies to Indonesia Monday

Desk Report: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to leave Dhaka for Jakarta on Monday on a three-day official visit to Indonesia to attend the Leaders’ Summit in Commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

The IORA is an international organisation consisting of 21 coastal states bordering the Indian Ocean.

“A Biman Bangladesh Airlines VVIP flight (BG-1086) carrying the premier and her entourage members will take off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka for Jakarta at 8.40 am on Monday,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said on Saturday.

The flight is scheduled to land at Halim Pardana Kusuma International Airport, Jakarta at 3pm local time.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Indonesia Major General Azmal Kabir and representatives of the host government would receive the prime minister at the airport.

After the reception at the airport, a ceremonial motorcade would escort Sheikh Hasina to Hotel Shangri-La at Central Jakarta City, a special capital region of Jakarta, where she will be staying during her visit to Indonesia.

BSS