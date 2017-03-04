E-BIN registration begins soon

Issuance of electronic business identification number will be started in the current month.

Secretary of Internal Resource Division and National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman M. Nazibur Rahman made the disclosure while addressing a programme at BFDC in the capital on Saturday.

He said that the new value-added tax regime will be implemented from July in this year.

In the first phase, the VAT Online Project of the National Board of Revenue will initially provide fresh e-BIN, commonly known as VAT registration number, to the large VAT payers under the Large Taxpayers Unit.

Nazibur Rahman also said a tribunal is working to remove legal complexity over tax issue.