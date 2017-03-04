DUCSU polls needed for leadership

Election of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) is needed to form future leadership, President Abdul Hamid, also chancellor of the university, said.

The president told this at the 50th Convocation of Dhaka University at DU central playground on Saturday. More than 17,875 graduates and postgraduates got their degrees in the convocation.

“Most of the student leader’s age is from 45-50. They cannot mingle with new students. So leaders should be chosen through DUCSU election. And the leadership should be chosen through regular students,” the President said.

During the ceremony, 61 researchers were conferred Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees while 43 got Master of Philosophy (MPhil) degrees and 17,875 graduate degrees.

DU Vice-chancellor Prof Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique and convocation speaker Prof Amit Chakma also spoke on the occasion.

DU also conferred Doctor of Science degree on Amit Chakma, Bangladeshi-origin academic and Vice-chancellor of University of Western Ontario in Canada.