Sylhet intern doctors enforce work abstention

Intern doctors at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital (OMCH) went on an indefinite work abstention on Saturday protesting punishment of four intern doctors in Bogra.

The interns of Jalalabad Ragib-Rabeya Medical College, North East Medical College Hospital and Sylhet Women’s Medical College Hospital also went on work abstention.

The patients at the hospital and those coming to the outdoor service of the hospital suffered for the work abstention.

The interns also formed a human chain in front of Sylhet Center Shaheed Minar during the work abstention this noon.