2 labourers killed in Faridpur road accident

At least two labourers were killed in a collision between a bus and Mahendra ( a human-hauler) in the district on Saturday morning.

The accident took place around 8:00am in front of Kanaipur Rural Electricity Society in Sadar upazila.

The deceased were identified as Md Hasan Kha, 32, a resident of Saltha upazila in Faridpur and Liton Sheikh, 30, a resident of Moheshpur upazila in Jhenidah.

Md Nizamul Islam, a sub-inspector of Kanaipur Highway Police Camp, said the accident took place when the Kamarkhali-bound bus collided with the human-hauler, leaving the two dead on the spot and four injured.