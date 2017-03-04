Veterinary surgeon held with 20 gold bars

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members have arrested a veterinary surgeon along 20 gold bars.

He was arrested from Gatipara border of Benapole under Sharsha upazila on Friday night.

The arrestee was identified as Titu Biswas, a veterinary surgeon and son of Alauddin Biswas at Gatipara village under Benapole Port Police Station.

Tipped off that a smuggler on a motorcycle was going towards Putkhali border from Benapole along with a consignment of gold, a BGB team launched a drive and arrested Titu, BGB sources said.

Later, the BGB team recovered the gold weighing 3.40kg from his possession and seized the motorcycle.