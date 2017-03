A Dhaka court has placed Neo JMB spiritual leader Abul Kashem on a 7-day remand.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Shikder passed the order after he was produced before the court on Friday.

Earlier, Counter Terrorism Unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Abul Kashem, hailed from Kurigram, from Senparha Parbat of the capital’s Mirpur area on Thursday night.