BNP won’t take risk of revoking its registration: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said not taking part in the next parliamentary election like January 5 election, BNP will not take any risk that can scrap its registration as a political party.

The AL leader came up with the comment while replying reporters at a press conference at the party chief Sheikh Hasina’s political office in Dhanmondi of Dhaka on Friday.

Quader said, “BNP’s registration will be cancelled if it doesn’t take part in the next parliamentary elections. I think, BNP will not stay aside from the election taking the risk stupidly.”

Asked about AL’s stance over BNP’s threat that the party will not allow any election without Khaleda Zia, Quader said, “Constitution and election will wait for none.”

In reply to a query, Quader said there is no provision of polls-time supportive government in the constitution rather there is a provision of interim government in the charter.

“We have no objection over the polls-time interim government. Developed and democratic countries across the world go for election under the same government and we will do the same,” he said.

Awami League office secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, AL’s Women Affairs Secretary Fazilatunnesa Indira, AL central committee member SM Kamal Hossain, and acting Mohila Awami League general secretary Pinu Khan were, among others, present at the press conference.