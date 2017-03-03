‘Foreigners getting amazed at Bangladesh development’

Benazir Ahmed, director general of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), said, “Foreigners are getting astonished seeing the development of Bangladesh. We have to build such a generation which will take the country forward. The state, society and family will take this responsibility to build such a generation.”

The RAB boss came up with the comment while inaugurating school chess and debate competitions at the Swimming Pool and Gymnasium Complex in Gopalganj on Friday noon.

Benazir Ahmed said, “Today Bangladesh is being recognised as the role model of development to the world. The country is advancing fast under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Foreigners are getting astonished seeing the development of Bangladesh.”

With Gopalganj Social Welfare Association President Kazi Harun-or-Rashid in the chair, District Council Chairman Chowdhury Emdadul Haque, Municipality Mayor Kazi Liakat Ali Leku and Bangladesh Swimming Federation (BSF) General Secretary MB Saif spoke, among others, at the inaugural session.

Students of 27 educational institutions of the district are participating in the chess and debate competitions.