Kareena Kapoor taunts Deepika, Priyanka indirectly

Entertainment Desk: Bollywod actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is not only known for her pretty face but for her indirect and direct jabs at other actresses as well.

Kareena who has helped change a lot of pre-conceived notions in Bollywood while working and during her pregnancy is now ready to continue and complete her work commitments.

In the past, Kareena has always said how she doesn’t want to have an alternate career in Hollywood. While Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are making rapid strides on the global platform, Bebo is totally against this idea.

Kareena who expressed her opinions on the Koffee with Karan show as well, recently expressed it again at a recent press interaction where Bebo was seemed taking an indirect jibe at the actresses who have been working abroad.

Kareena was asked whether the value, financially and otherwise, of an actor increases if they are also working outside India? Do they become a bigger more sellable brand?

Bebo confidently said, “Working abroad doesn’t mean anything. If one works abroad and comes back and gets a salary hike is something I don’t know. It doesn’t matter whether you work in Hollywood or Bollywood, your brand value is based on what and how much you deliver. And this is based on your personality, Brand is all about personality.”

Kareena’s statement made her grounds clear without going into specifics.

Source: Agencies