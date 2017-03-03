5 war crimes accused held

Police has held five war crimes accused from the district’s Batiaghata upazila.

In separate drives, police arrested them from different places on Thursday night.

The arrestees are Ashraf Sheikh, son of the late Afsar Ali Sheikh at Gaoghora village of Batiaghata upazila, Amzad Ali Howlader, son of the late Emdad Ali Howlader at Machhalia village, Atiar Sheikh, son of the late Hasan Sheikh at Sundarmahal, Motasin Billah, son of the late Ramat Ullah at Laxmikhola and Kamal Uddin Golder, son of the late Dabir Uddin Golder at Biret village.