Housewife, baby girl strangulated to death in Gaibandha

A housewife and her six-month-old baby were strangulated to death allegedly by her husband over a family feud at Khamarballomjar village in Sadar upazila early Thursday.

The deceased are Nazma Begum (30) and baby Shamima.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station Mehedi Hasan said Samiul had an altercation with his wife Nazma Begum over a family problem at night.

Neighbours found Nazma and their baby dead at Samiul’s house on Thursday morning and informed police.

Locals caught Samiul while trying to flee and handed him over to police, the OC added.

Local UP Chairman Zahidul Islam Jhantu said Samiul had three wives and Nazma Begum was the third wife.