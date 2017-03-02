Probe report against Arafat Sunny Mar 23

A Dhaka court has fixed March 23 to submit probe report against cricketer Arafat Sunny and his mother Nargis Akter in a case filed against them under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Majharul Hakim passed the order as the investigation officer (IO) failed to submit report on Thursday.

Nasrin Sultana, who claimed herself as Arafat’s wife, filed the case with the Dhaka’s Women Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Court-4 on February 1.

After recording Nasrin’s statement on the day, the court ordered Mohammadpur Police Station to investigate into the case.