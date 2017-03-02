Tigers in batting against SL BP XI

Sport Desk: Touring Bangladesh are in batting against Sri Lanka Cricket President’s XI in a 2-day tour match in Moratuwa.

Earlier on Thursday morning, SL BP XI won toss at De Zoysa Stadium and asked Bangladesh to bat first.

Bangladesh will play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 2 T20Is against Sri Lanka in the tour.

The first Test will be held from 7 March at Galle International Stadium. On 15 March, the second Test will commence at the P Sara Oval, Colombo, which incidentally will be the 100th for Tigers.

Bangladesh Team

Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mehedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das (Wicketkeeper), Subashis Roy, Taijul Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim (Captain), Taskin Ahmed.

SL BP XI Team

LD Chandimal (Captain & Wicketkeeper), RK Chandraguptha, LK Fransisco, PWH de Silva, C Karunaratne, WIA Fernando, ARS Silva, MLR Buddika, SMLD Samarakoon, P Jayawickrama.