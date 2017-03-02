Militant killed in Bogra ‘gunfight’

A leader of militant outfit Neo Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh, popularly known as Neo-JMB, was killed in a ‘gunfight’ with police near Jamnagar bridge of Bhabanipur area of the district’s Sherpur upazila early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Amizul alias Amin alias Roni, 23.

He was military chief of the country’s northern region of Neo JMB.

Sanatan Chakraborty, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Bogra, confirmed the news to risingbd.

He said Amizul was under custody of Bogra detectives. According to information he provided, law enforcers conducted a drive at the spot to seize arms. Sensing the presence of law enforcers, his cohorts fired at them. Police also retaliated at militants for self-defence, triggered a gun-battle.

Amiz was shot dead while he was trying to flee, he added.

Amiz was involved in the incident of stabbing two DB officers of Bogra while conducting a drive in Godagari of Rajshahi, police claimed.