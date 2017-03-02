Muslims should be cremated, says BJP MP

International Desk: Sakshi Maharaj, who is known for making making inflammatory remarks, has courted a controversy as he remarked that a law should be enforced to stop the construction of graveyard and that Muslims should be cremated since there is not enough land for graveyards.

“Whether it is named Kabristaan (graveyard) or Shamshaan (crematoriums), nobody needs to be buried. There are 2-2.5 crore Hindu saints in this country who should have a memorial after their death. That will require land. There are 20 crore Muslims, all of them need a grave. Where is the land in Hindustan?” he said while addressing a public rally in Unnao on Monday.

Reacting to the BJP MP’s remark, the Congress Party on Tuesday said Sakshi Maharaj’s controversial ‘Kabristaan’ remark is part of a communal atmosphere being created by the saffron party amid the ongoing assembly elections in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

“Every religion follows its own ritual. If there will be need of ‘kabristaan’ then it will be constructed. Similarly, if there would be need of ‘shamshaan’ then it would be made. This cannot be affected by provocative statements of any leader or saint,” Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said.

Echoing similar views, Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal said Sakshi Maharaj’s statement aims at spreading communalism and widening the gap between Hindus and Muslims.

“This shows the BJP’s disappointment. They don’t have any issue to discuss,” Agarwal said.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi while addressing elections rally in Fatehpur raised the issue of Kabristaan and Shamshaan, saying that there should not be any discrimination in the allotment of land for both.

“If you create Kabristaan in a village, then a ‘Shamshaan’ should also be created. If there is uninterrupted electricity in Ramzan, it should also be given during Diwali. There should be no discrimination,” PM Modi had said.

Source: Agencies