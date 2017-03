The young actress, Disha Patani made her debut in the movie industry with Telugu film Loafer in 2015.

And in 2016, she rose to fame with a starry Bollywood debut in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’. And this year, she was seen in ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ alongside actor Jackie Chan—making her international debut as well. And as a young debutant, she already has a lot on her plate. Apart from her acting skills, she is now wooing us all with her sense of style.

Source: Times of India