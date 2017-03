A transport worker was killed in clash with police that ensued at Gabtoli on Wednesday morning centering the countrywide strike protesting conviction of two truckers.

Shah Alam, 32, driver of Baishakhi Paribahan, declared dead at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) around 11:30am.

DMCH Police Outpost in-charge Bacchu Mia said, the deceased’s relatives claimed that Shah Alam sustained bullet injury during clash with police in Gabtoli.