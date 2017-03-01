Transport strike: People suffer for second day

Desk Report: The countrywide indefinite transport strike, enforced by Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation, protesting court verdicts against road accidents, entered the second day on Wednesday.

In the capital, no inter-district bus left Gabtoli, Mohakhali or Sayedabad bus terminals in the morning while very few buses were seen plying the road throughout the city.

The commuters, especially the HSC examinees, suffered badly in the morning for lack of adequate public transports.

They complained that rickshaws and CNG-run auto-rickshaw drivers charged them excessive fares, taking advantage of the situation.

Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation went on the strike on Tuesday morning protesting court verdicts that sentenced a driver to death and another to life imprisonment.

Leaders of Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation said they will continue the strike until the government takes any step to ensure ‘justice’ to their fellowmen.