Transport strike: writ filed seeking withdrawal within 24 hrs

A writ petition has been filed seeking withdrawal of the countrywide transport strike within 24 hours.

A human rights organisation filed the writ with the concern department of the High Court (HC) on Wednesday morning.

Advocate advocate Manzil Morshed submitted the petition on behalf of “Human Rights Peace for Bangladesh”.

The petition also sought cancellation of driving license and directions to seize the vehicles.

The petition also sought to issue a rule asking the authority concern as to why the transport strike should not be declared illegal.

Hearing on the writ petition is likely to be held at the bench of Justice Syed Muhammad Dastagir Husain and Justice Md Ataur Rahman Khan on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation went on strike across the country on Tuesday morning protesting court verdicts that sentenced a driver to death and another to life imprisonment.