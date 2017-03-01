Obaidul urges again to withdraw transport strike

Awami League General Secretary and Roads Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has again urged the transport owners and workers to withdraw their strike in a bid to end public sufferings.

The minister made the call at a meeting with the leaders of Bangladesh Sarak Paribahan Samity at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Obaidul Quader also called to withdraw the nationwide transport strike, saying a force could hardly yield any positive result.

He termed the ongoing transport strike as illogical saying that the transport workers have no right to create public suffering centering a court verdict.