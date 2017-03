Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have recovered six more arms which were looted from a Ansar camp of the district’s Teknaf.

Members of RAB-7 recovered the arms from hill area of Tumbru in Naikkhongchhari on Wednesday morning.

Ashequr Rahman, Company Commander of RAB-7, confirmed the news.

He said the arms were recovered after interrogating a man named Nur Alam arrested in this connection.