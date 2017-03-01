160 killed in clashes on Myanmar-China border

At least 160 people have died in three months of clashes between the military and ethnic armed groups in Myanmar’s Shan state, a senior army official said Tuesday amid efforts to revive flagging peace talks.

More than 20,000 people have been displaced since fighting between the army and several armed ethnic groups erupted near the border with China in late November.

The unrest has rippled across the northern state of Shan and into neighbouring Kachin, hampering a push by Aung San Suu Kyi’s government to end the country’s decades-long borderland conflicts.

Military offensives that had been rumbling since mid-2016 intensified after several armed groups launched a major attack in November.

The army responded with heavy artillery and air strikes.

Experts say the fighting in the frontier areas is at its most intense since the 1980s.

That has prompted the UN to warn of a humanitarian crisis building in conflict areas, particularly in Kachin where some 100,000 people have been displaced since 2011.

Giving the army’s first comprehensive toll from the Shan clashes, the chief of the general staff said 74 soldiers, 15 police, 13 government militia fighters and 13 civilians have been killed.

Source: Agencies