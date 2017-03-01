Kangana opens up on her differences with Prabhas

Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut opened up about her differences with rebel star Prabhas and revealed that she was not on talking terms with the Baahubali actor during the shooting of Ek Niranjan.

Kangana Ranaut was recently in Hyderabad for the promotion of her latest release Rangoon, when she spoke about Prabhas.

The actress forayed into Telugu films with Puri Jagannadh’s 2009 movie Ek Niranjan, which featured her as Sameera opposite the actor.

“I and Prabhas had a dispute during the time of Ek Niranjan shoot. Both of us did not talk to each other for a long time. I lost touch with him post the film’s shoot and after a long gap, I watched him in Baahubali and surprised to see him performing so well. I was very happy for him and I hope that he would also be happy with the way my career is progressing now.” A website quoted Kangana as saying.

Ek Niranjan is a romantic action entertainer, which revolves around the story of bounty hunter Chotu, who gets criminals to the police in exchange of money.

Prabhas was seen as Chotu, while Kangana Ranaut appeared as his love interest. The movie was a hit at the box office and the chemistry between the two was one of the factors for its success.

Agencies