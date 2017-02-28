HC stays gas tariff hike

The High Court (HC) has stayed the move of gas tariff hike for six months.

The court also issued a rule asking the authority concerned as to why the decision of gas tariff hike should not be declared illegal.

Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice JBM Hassan came up with the order on Tuesday.

Advocate Saiful Alam stood for the petition in the court.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) raised the tariff of gas again. It was raised by Tk 5 to Tk 50 percent and average by Tk 22.7 percent. The price hike was set to be effective in two phases- from March 1 and June 1 respectively.