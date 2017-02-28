5 JMB men get death in Hoshi Kunio murder

A Rangpur court sentenced five members of banned militant outfit Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to death in a case filed in connection with killing Japanese national Hoshi Kunio.

The court also acquitted one as charges brought against him were not proved.

Rangpur Special Court Judge Noresh Chandra Sarker handed down the verdict on Tuesday.

The convicts are Masud Rana alias Mamun, 33, Rangpur regional commander of JMB, and members of the outfit Ishak Ali, 34, Liton Mia alias Rafiq, 32, Ahsan Ullah Ansari alias Biplob, 24, and Sakhawat Hossain, 30.

The acquittal is Abu Sayed, 28.

Of the convicts, four were present during the announcement of the verdict. Ahsan Ullah Ansari is on the run.

Two accuses of the case– Saddam Hossain alias Rahul and Nazrul Islam alias Bike Nazrul alias Hassan were killed in ‘gunfight’ with law enforcers in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur and Rajshahi respectively.

Hoshi Kunio was shot dead by three unidentified assailants at Aluwari village in Kaunia upazila of Rangpur on October 3, 2015.

Later, Abdul Quader Zilani, officer-in-charge of Kaunia Police Station and investigation officer of the case pressed charges against eight Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) men on July 3 last year.