Freedom fighter beaten to death in Satkhira

A freedom fighter was beaten to death by a debtor as he wanted payable money from him at Ghona Bazar of the district sadar upazila on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Abul Kalam Azad, son of late Abul Hamid of Ghona village of the district’s sadar upazila.

Police held four people in this connection. They are Mominul Islam, Wadud, Munna and Md Roni.

Firoz Hossain Mollah, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Satkhira Sadar Police Station, confirmed the news.

He said Abul Kalam Azad has a rod-cement shop at Ghona Bazar. Local Mominul took different types of materials on post-payable. On Monday night, Abul Kalam wanted money to Mominul. At one stage, Mominul beat Abul Kalam, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Satkhira Sadar Hosiptal where he succumbed.

Later, deceased’s son on Aktarul Islam filed a case against seven people in this connection.