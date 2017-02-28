Parliament passes Child Marriage Restraint Bill

The Jatiya Sangsad (JS) passed the “Child Marriage Restraint Bill, 2017” aimed at imparting punishment for the violation of the law.

However, in special case, males less than 18 years old will get chance to marry from now.

The House adopted the bill by voice votes with speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair on Monday afternoon.

State Minister for women and children affairs Meher Afroz said the bill was placed with seeking annulment and reframing of the “Child Marriage Restraint Act, 1929”.

The bill would also impose ban on child marriage and provide punishment for violation of the embargo and punishment for completing child marriage or conducting it, Meher Afroz said.