Husband gets 10-yrs in jail for RU student Sifat murder

A Dhaka court has sentenced Md Asif, husband of Rajshahi University student Wahida Sifat, to 10 years imprisonment in the murder case of his wife.

Justice Sayeed Ahmed of Speedy Trial Tribunal-3 in Dhaka delivered the verdict on Monday noon.

The court also fined him Tk.10,000. In default, he will have to stay six more months in jail.

The court acquitted other three accused in the case – Sifat’s father-in-law Md Hossain Ramjan, mother-in-law Nazmun Nahar Najli and the doctor who completed first autopsy of the victim.

Sifat, who was a student of Journalism and Mass Communication department, was killed at her in-laws’ house in Mahishbathan area of Rajshahi city on March 29, 2015.

Victim’s uncle Mizanur Rahman filed the case with Rajpara Police Station accusing Sifat’s husband Md Asif, father-in-law Md Hossain Ramjan and mother-in-law Nazmun Nahar Najli bringing allegation of torturing and killing Sifat for dowry.

Police later pressed charges against four people including the trio.

The case was later handed over to the Speedy Trial Tribunal which began the trial proceedings on November 11 last year.

The couple, Sifat and Asif, has a 2.5-year-old son.