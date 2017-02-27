‘Moonlight’ best picture at Oscars 2017

‘Moonlight’ has won the Best Picture at 89th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre of Los Angeles in USA on Sunday evening (Bangladesh time Monday morning).

However, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway had read the wrong name for the winner and announced ‘La La Land’ won the Best Picture. The whole ‘La La Land’ team went on stage to accept the Best Picture Oscar — and they had to return.

Beatty tried to explain that he saw Emma Stone’s name as Best Actress for ‘La La Land’ and that led him to think that was the Best Picture winner. It reminded everyone of Steve Harvey reading the wrong name for Miss Universe.

The other nominations for the Best Picture were Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, La La Land, Lion and Manchester By The Sea.

Meanwhile, Casey Affleck won Best Actor Award in a Leading Role for Manchester By The Sea while Emma Stone won Best Actress in a Leading Role for La La Land.

Agencies