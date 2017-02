A devastating fire originated at a garment factory in Kachpur of Narayanganj.

The fire erupted at the 12th floor of the factory of Sinha Opex Group around 7.00am on Monday morning.

Six firefighting units from Demra and Hajiganj rushed to the spot and doused the blaze around 10.00am.

Confirming the news, Narayanganj Fire Service Deputy Assistant Directory Mamunur Rashid said the reason behind the fire could not be known immediately.