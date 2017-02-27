Man killed by brother in Gopalganj

A man was stabbed to death allegedly by his younger brother on Sunday night over a family dispute.

The accident happened around 9.30pm at Gopinathpur village under Sadar upazila.

The victim was identified as Farid Sikdar, a resident of Joynagar village of Kalia upazila in Narail district.

Police held Farid’s brother Miraj Sikdar (41), his two sons Amir Sikdar and Riaz Sikdar and nephew Alamin (28).

Police said Farid and his brother Miraj Sarder had been at loggerheads over a piece of land.

As sequel to the dispute, Farid torched the houses of his brother and sister a few days back. Later, he went into hiding at his cousin’s house at Gopinathpur village.

Miraj along with his two sons and his nephew went to his cousin’s house and stabbed Farid indiscriminately, leaving him dead on the spot, the OC added.