Khadiza at court

College student Khadiza Begum Nargis who was repeatedly hacked by a BCL leader in Sylhet has appeared before the district court for deposition.

She reached the Sylhet Chief Magistrate Court premises around 10:35am on Sunday.

Judge Saifuzzaman Hiro will record her statement in the case.

Her father Masuk and several others accompanied with her.

After a long treatment in hospitals, Khadiza returned home from Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) of Savar on Friday.

Mahfuzur Rahman, assistant public prosecutor of the court, said 33 three witnesses gave depositions in the case. Deposition is likely to be ended through Khadiza’s statement.

Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) unit of the ruling Awami League-backed student body Chhatra League assistant general secretary Badrul Alam hacked Khadiza on October 3 when she came out of her examination hall at Murari Chand College in Sylhet city.

Following the attack, Khadiza was initially admitted to Sylhet Osmani Medical College and Hospital where she had undergone a surgery.

She was shifted to Neurosurgery department at the Square Hospital in the capital On October 4, where doctors carried out more surgeries on her.

Later, she was shifted to Savar CRP on November 28, 2016.