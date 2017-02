A labourer was stabbed to death by his rivals over establishing supremacy in the port city on Saturday midnight.

The incident happened in Zianagar area under the port city’s Akbarshah Thana.

The deceased is Md. Yeasin.

Duty officer of Akbarshah Thana SI Mohammad Masud said Md. Yeasin was stabbed by his rivals on Saturday night over establishing supremacy.

He was immediately taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital where the duty doctors declared him dead.