16 BNP men held from ‘Goods Hill’

Police held 16 BNP leaders and activists from ‘Goods Hill’, the residence of the party leader Salauddin Quader Chowdhury who was executed for his crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971, in the port city on Saturday night.

All the detainees are residents of Raujan area, confirmed Mohammad Nasim, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali Police Station.

He said, “The BNP men congregated there to hold a meeting for subversive activities. Being informed, police held them and took them to the police station.”

Gias Uddin Quader Chowdhury, Secretary for Foreign Affairs of BNP, said, “I came to Goods Hill (the residence) at Afternoon. Hearing my arrival, local leaders and activists came to meet me, but police took them to police station.”