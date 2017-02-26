BNP nominates Sakku for CCC polls

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has nominated Monirul Islam Sakku, the former mayor of Comilla City Corporation (CCC), as its candidate for the upcoming mayoral race in the city.

The decision was taken in a meeting with local leaders held at BNP Chairperson’s office in the capital’s Gulshan on Saturday night.

The local leaders and activists have been directed to work together for Sakku, party media wing member Shairul Kabir Khan told this to risingbd.

On February 20, the Election Commission announced that the election to Comilla City Corporation will be held on March 30.

March 2 is the deadline for submitting nomination papers which will be scrutinised on March 5 and March 6, and the last date for nomination withdrawal is March 14, the commission said.