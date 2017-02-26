‘Khaleda can join polls even if convicted’

BNP standing committee member Moudud Ahmed said that the party Chairperson Khaleda Zia will be able to participate in the next general election even if she is convicted in any case.

He said, “There will be no one-sided election in the country. Our preparation for the next general election and anti-government movement will continue simultaneously.”

The BNP stalwart came up with the remarks while addressing a programme organised by Labour Party, a political partner of the BNP-led 20-party alliance commemorating the Pilkhana tragedy at the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) on Saturday afternoon.