Medical student killed in city road crash

A female student of a private medical college was killed and her mother injured as a bus hit their auto-rickshaw them at Bangshal in the old part of Dhaka on Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 7.00am in front of Al Razzak Hotel of North South Road at Bangshal.

The deceased is Sadia Hasan (22), a student of National Medical College Hospital and daughter of Hasan-uz Jaman in Rajshahi.

Sadia and her mother arrived at Kamalapur Railway Station from their village home by train in the morning. Sadia was critically wounded after a high-speed bus hit their CNG-run auto-rickshaw in which she along with her mother was travelling to her hostel.

Doctors pronounced her dead when she was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital around 7:34am.