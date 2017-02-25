8 years of BDR carnage

Desk Report: The 8th anniversary of the atrocious carnage at Pilkhana BDR Headquarters in the capital is being observed today (Saturday).

On this day in 2009 some soldiers of Bangladesh Rifles (now Border Security Guard) conducted a barbaric attack in the BDR headquarters at Pilkhana of capital Dhaka. A total of 74 people, including 57 army officers, were killed in the carnage.

To mark the day, special prayers have been offered at the mosque of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Pilkhana headquarters after Fazr prayers, seeking divine blessings for the departed souls.

Besides, floral wreaths were placed at the graves of the army officers, who were killed during the BDR outrage, at Banani Graveyard at 9am on behalf of President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Later, the Home Minister, the chiefs of the three services, the home secretary and the BGB DG will paid their tributes to the slain army officers.

Listen a heart-touching song on the tragic incident penned by prominent poet and lyricist Mahbubul A Khalid.



At 9.27 am on the tragic day, a group of rebel soldiers stormed the BDR Darbar hall during the opening session of the annual function of security force. The radical soldiers attacked hundreds of army officials. They killed innocent officials and took hostage their families. The whole Pilkhana compound turned into a butcher field. They took control over all the four entries of the BDR headquarters and opened fire indiscriminately. The skilled army officials were killed one after another by the bullets of spoiled soldiers of BDR.

The mutiny ended after 36 hours. The Pilkhana turned into a bloodiest wilderness. Mass grave was discovered in the BDR compound where dead bodies of the army officials were found. The carnage killed 57 Army officials, a soldier, wives of two official, 9 BDR members and five civilian men. The incident claimed lives of 74 fresh souls.

On February 28, in 2009, two separate cases were filed with Lalbagh Police Station under murder and explosive act. Later the cases were shifted to New Market Police Station. After submitting charge sheets of the killing case, special trial court was set up at Lalbagh Alia Madrasha playground. On November 5, 2013 the verdict of the killing case was delivered. Dhaka’s Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md. Akhtaruzzaman pronounced the verdict where 850 people were accused.

In this case, 152 people were sentenced to death and 161 were sentenced to life-term imprisonment. Besides, 256 more were given various terms of sentences including maximum 10-year jail. Meanwhile, 277 accused were acquitted as no charge against them could be proved.