de Villiers becomes fastest to 9000 ODI runs

Sport Desk: South Africa’s AB de Villiers broke an existing 13-year record in One Day International cricket to become the fastest to 9000 runs.

de Villiers smashed former India captain Sourav Ganguly’s ‘fastest to 9000 runs in ODI’ record when he came down to bat after Faf du Plessis’ dismissal during South Africa’s innings against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday.

Sourav Ganguly reached the mark in 228 innings. The 33-year-old South African took only 205 innings to shatter that record.

When he began the Kiwis tour, he needed 87 runs to break the record. He scored 37 unbeaten in the first ODI in Hamilton, 45 at Christchurch and 85 in Wellington.

de Villiers is the 18th ODI batsman to make an entrance in the 9000 club. With the best strike rate of them all – 99.94 – de Villiers is being chased down by none other than current Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Top 5 fastest to 9000 ODI runs

Batsman/Country Innings

AB de Villiers (South Africa) 205

Sourav Ganguly (India) 228

Sachin Tendulkar (India) 235

Brian Lara (West Indies) 239

Ricky Ponting (Australia) 242