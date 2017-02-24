Extremist leader killed in Khulna ‘gunfight’

An extremist leader of an outlaw party named New Biplobi communist party was killed in a gunfight with police at Kaiya area under Horintana Thana in Khulna district in the early hours on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Zia Sana alias ‘Hatkata’ Zia, also the party’s second in command.

Confirming the matter, Labanchara Thana Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mizanur Rahman said a group of dacoits were taking preparation for robberies at the South Bangla residential area near Kaiya bazaar.

On information, police conducted a drive in the area. Sensing the presence of the police, the dacoits opened fire at the police. In retaliation, police fired back that left Zia shot on the spot while others managed to flee the spot. Three policemen were also injured during the gunfight.

Later, Zia was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital where duty doctor declared him dead, the OC said.

Meanwhile, police recovered two firearms and 50 yaba tablets from the scene, the OC added.

Zia is an accused in 9 cases.